Doctor Strange 2 is still undergoing additional photography, Marvel producer confirms

Doctor Strange 2 is still shooting additional photography, Marvel producer Victoria Alonso has confirmed.

The film was originally due to release in March 2022, but news broke back in November that the film was undergoing what The Hollywood Reporter's sources called "significant" reshoots and additional photography. Doctor Strange 2 was then delayed to May 2022.

"No we haven't [finished Doctor Strange 2]. That's the next one… We're shooting additional photography, we're almost done," Alonso told Variety at the premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home. "Listen, there's so much to come, you and I are going to be chatting the whole year."

Doctor Strange can next be seen in the Spidey threequel, which has all the makings of a multiversal extravaganza. Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield are rumored to be returning as their respective versions of the webslinging hero, while the trailers have already confirmed that Doc Ock, Green Goblin, Lizard, Electro, and Sandman will all be making a reappearance.

"I wouldn’t consider Doctor Strange as a mentor in this film – it's more as a colleague," Tom Holland told our sister publication Total Film of the relationship between Spidey and Strange during No Way Home. "At this point in the films, Spider-Man has established himself as quite a powerful and serious Avenger. Doctor Strange sees that in him, and treats him like an equal. And throughout the course of the film, their relationship breaks down. And rather than becoming colleagues – they don't become enemies, but they're definitely not friends."

As for Multiverse of Madness, Elizabeth Olsen will be reprising her role of Scarlet Witch, and Tom Hiddleston will reportedly be back as Loki. The film will also mark the MCU debut of America Chavez, played by Xochitl Gomez. The Marvel multiverse is well and truly open after the Loki finale, then.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness releases May 6, 2022. Until then, check out our complete guide to Marvel Phase 4 for everything else the MCU has in store for us.