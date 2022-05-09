Elizabeth Olsen has never met the actors behind Doctor Strange 2’s biggest cameos

Elizabeth Olsen has revealed a sprinkling of "movie magic" – she never shared a set with some of the biggest cameo actors in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Spoilers for Doctor Strange 2 follow.

When asked by Cinema Blend what it was like filming with the likes of Patrick Stewart and John Krasinski for their turns as Charles Xavier and Reeds Richards respectively, Olsen replied, "I’ve never met them. Movie magic!"

On the fight scene with the Illuminati – which saw Scarlet Witch turn Mr. Fantastic into string cheese and cutting Captain Carter in two with her own shield, among other brutal deaths – Olsen revealed that she wanted things to be even more straightforward for Wanda.

"There was one point where I was like, 'You guys are making it too hard for her'," Olsen said. "I didn’t think it was easy enough!"

Olsen revealed that there was some logic behind the decision to nerf Wanda – all because of her dreamwalking into the body of Earth-838’s Wanda.

"We decided that the limitation is that she’s not in her body," Olsen explains. "She’s in a less oiled version of her body, so it’s not capable of doing as much as our universe’s Wanda could do."

Doctor Strange 2, meanwhile, has split Scarlet Witch fans down the middle – with some claiming that the character’s arc in WandaVision has been ruined by Multiverse of Madness.

