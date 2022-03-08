Rosario Dawson navigates a post-apocalyptic NYC in the first trailer for HBO Max series DMZ

Rosario Dawson stars as a desperate mother navigating a post-apocalyptic Manhattan in the first official trailer for upcoming dystopian thriller DMZ.

Based on the DC Comics title of the same name by Brian Wood and Riccardo Burchielli, the HBO Max miniseries sees The Mandalorian actor play Alma Ortega, a New York City-based medic who inadvertently becomes a symbol of hope while trying to find her lost son during the Second American Civil War.

"My only pursuit here is my son," Alma says in the clip, as she explains the pair were split up during the evacuation of the area. We think the powers that be have other plans...

"They call this a demilitarized zone," Parco Delgado (played by Doctor Strange's Benjamin Bratt) shouts during a rally, in another scene glimpsed in the video. "This ain't no neutral territory! This is abandonment. They walled us in!"

When They See Us actor Freddy Miyares also features as Skel, Delgado's right-hand man who isn't above knocking his boss's enemies off in an attempt to keep Delgado on top.

"That's Skel's public hit list," an off-camera character warns. "If you're not crossed out, you're next."

Judging by the shot of Alma seen through the targeted lens of a rifle, it seems safe to assume that he name will be appearing on that list at some point during the show's four episodes.

True Blood's Rutina Wesley, Mamie Gummer, Hoon Lee, Venus Ariel, Jordan Preston Carter, Jade Wu, Nora Dunn, Rey Gallegos, Henry G. Sanders, Agam Darshi, and Juani Feliz round out the supporting cast.

DMZ is set to premiere on HBO Max on March 17. While we wait for the first episode, why not check out our list of the best TV shows of all time.