Disney Plus UK deal saves you £10 for all The Simpsons, Marvel, and Star Wars you can handle

Now that The Simpsons has been confirmed for the UK version of Disney Plus, there's yet another reason to consider their cheap Disney Plus UK deal. To build hype for the service's release on 24 March, those who pre-order now will save £10 on a full year's membership. That brings the cost down to just £49.99 for 12 months - almost £22 less you'd pay for a normal month-by-month subscription. Because the streaming service was already pretty good value for money, that's not bad at all.

However, anyone hyped for a return to Springfield or shows like The Mandalorian may want to sign up for this Disney Plus UK deal sooner rather than later. You see, it's not a discount that's going to stick around. As you may have guessed from the words 'pre-order', this reduction is only available until 23 March 2020 - the day before Disney Plus launches.

Not that you'll have to wait until then to start watching, of course. As discovered last week, you can watch Disney Plus UK right now with this neat tip. Cool, right?

Disney Plus UK deal

Disney Plus (12 months) | £49.99 until 23/03/20 (save £10)

This offer gets you a full year of Disney Plus. It's a bargain, but won't last long - the deal ends 23 March 2020. Compared to that monthly price though, you're actually saving £21.89.

View Deal

Alright, so £50 may seem like a lot to drop on a year of Disney Plus before it's even launched. That said, we've got an advantage over other countries who got hold of the service back in November - the UK has a heads-up on what to expect. From what we've seen so far, there are hundreds of TV shows, movies, and documentaries to enjoy on the service (including every episode of Star Wars: The Clone Wars and most of the Marvel films). More are set to arrive in the next few months.

Again, the one thing to bear in mind is the fact that this discount is only available until 23 March 2020. That means you'll need to act sharpish if you want a lower price.