Hurry, save £20 with this cheap Disney Plus UK deal - it ends on Monday

Even though things are a bit grim right now, a cheap Disney Plus UK deal is on hand to cheer us up. More specifically, you can save almost £22 on a year of Disney Plus compared to paying month-by-month - it's just £49.99 if you pre-order now. That's also £10 less than the standard 12-month membership, making it pretty great value for money.

However, you'll have to be quick if you want to make the most of this cheap Disney Plus UK deal; it only lasts until Monday 23 March, a day before the service launches. After that, the price of a year's membership will jump back up to £60 a pop.

There's plenty of reason to invest; live-action Star Wars show The Mandalorian will be appearing on the service week by week, every season of the The Simpsons can be found there, and a variety of Marvel, Disney, Fox, and Pixar films are also available to subscribers. That's a lot of content to binge your way through. Because a lot of us are stuck indoors at the moment, it's certainly come at the right time - particularly if you're trying to entertain kids at home, or yourself.

Disney Plus UK deal

Disney Plus (12 months) | £49.99 until 23/03/20

This offer gets you a full year of Disney Plus. It's a bargain, but won't last long - the deal ends 23 March 2020. Compared to that monthly price, you're actually saving £21.89.

Alright, so £50 may seem like a lot to drop on a year of Disney Plus before it's even launched. That said, we've got an advantage over other countries who got hold of the service back in November - the UK has a heads-up on what to expect. There are hundreds of TV shows, movies, and documentaries to enjoy on the service, including every episode of Star Wars: The Clone Wars and National Geographic documentaries, and they're all pretty great. In addition, more hot shows like Falcon and the Winter Soldier are set to arrive in the next year or so.

For more info, don't forget to check out our guide to grabbing a Disney Plus sign-up . We've also got the details on a Disney Plus free trial right here (though we suspect it may not be available with this particular offer). And if you want to bring the magic off the screen? Don't miss our guide to the Disney Villainous board game and Disney Villainous expansions.

What will be on Disney Plus?

Worried that Disney Plus will be a bit bare upon release? Don't be. It's stuffed with hundreds of hours of content, and most of it is very compelling. Alongside The Simpsons and Mandalorian, there's also every Disney movie you can think of rubbing shoulders with Pixar films such as Toy Story, Marvel flicks from the MCU (including every instalment of the Avengers), X-Men, all of Star Wars, detailed looks at the Disney parks, a series from Jeff Goldblum, and more than we've got room for here. Better still, most of those seem here to stay. You see, unlike so many other streaming services, Disney owns the rights to all of the above. That means they don't have to give them to a rival when the license expires (which is why shows like Friends come and go on Netflix).

There's plenty coming over the next year, too. Besides Marvel's Falcon and the Winter Soldier, we're also getting a Loki show and a series starring Scarlet Witch and Vision - otherwise known as 'WandaVision'. Then there's The Mandalorian season 2 which is set to arrive at the end of 2020. And beyond that? Well, there's even more on the way. An Obi-Wan series is in the works, as is a Hawkeye show. She-Hulk, Ms. Marvel, and Moon Knight are coming to TV screens as well, followed closely by Home Alone and Night at the Museum reboots. In short, you'll have plenty of reason to keep tuning in.

Which devices are compatible with Disney Plus?

Wondering how to actually start watching Disney Plus? It's easy. Like so many other streaming services, it'll be available as an app on Smart TVs. If you've got an older screen, you can grab it on the likes of a Chromecast or Amazon Fire Sticks.

For more on where you'll Disney Plus, check out our handy list below:

Samsung devices (includes Smart TVs)

LG devices (includes Smart TVs)

Sony Smart TVs using Android

iOS smartphones and tablets (iPhone, iPad, etc)

Android smartphones and tablets (e.g. Samsung Galaxy)

PS4

Xbox One

Roku devices

Fire TV sticks

Google Chromecast

Apple TV

Web browser

Chromebooks

If you want more info on the streaming service, be sure to check out our guide to Disney Plus UK. And if you want something to watch it on? Be sure to take a look at the best gaming TVs.