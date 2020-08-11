Disney Plus Star Wars: Rogue One prequel series casts Adria Arjona

Adria Arjona has reportedly joined the cast of the upcoming Star Wars: Rogue One prequel series on Disney Plus.

Deadline was the first to report on Arjona's casting, which rounds out a cast that includes Diego Luna reprising his role as Cassian Andor, the Rogue One character on which the prequel series is based. Though it isn't clear what role Arjona is filling, we do know she's starring alongside Luna in the Disney Plus series.

Arjona is known for playing Anathema Device in Good Omens, the miniseries based on the 1990 novel of the same name by Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett. She also played Jules Reyes in Pacific Rim: Uprising, 5 in Ryan Reynold's 6 Underground, and she's set to star in Jared Leto's upcoming superhero movie Morbius. She's also appeared in TV series Narcos, True Detective, and Emerald City.

The now-untitled Disney Plus Rogue One series also has Denise Gough, Genevieve O’Reilly, Stellan Skarsgard, and Kyle Soller in the cast. Star Wars: Rogue One co-writer Tony Gilroy will write the pilot, direct various episodes and serve as the series' showrunner.

Plot details are a bit thin at the moment, but we know it centers around Rebel agent Cassian Andor and takes place during the early days of the Rebellion against the Empire. It's good to see the cast start to fill out, but with no release date in site and the pandemic throwing production schedules to the wind, there's no telling when we'll finally see the Rogue One prequel series hit Disney's streaming service.

