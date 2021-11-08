Disney Plus discount drops the price to just $1.99 / £1.99

A Disney Plus discount is now available, but it won't be sticking around for long. Allowing new and 'eligible' returning subscribers to get their first month of the streaming service for $1.99 in the USA or £1.99 in the UK, it's a fraction of the normal $7.99 / £7.99 cost. You can check out the Disney Plus deal for yourself here.

Running from Monday, November 8th until 23:59pm PST on Sunday, November 14th in honor of Disney Plus Day, this Disney Plus discount reduces the overall cost of a membership by more than 70%. While the price goes back to normal for your second month, it's still an impressive Disney Plus deal on the whole. It's surprising, too - the service isn't known for offering reductions beyond standard Disney Plus bundles, which is why Black Friday Disney Plus deals seem unlikely.

However, bear in mind that the Disney Plus discount is open only to new and eligible returning subscribers. That means you can't take advantage of the offer if you already have a membership, and you won't be able to cancel your sub and sign up again with the lower cost either. To be precise, this Disney Plus deal can only be used by those "with no current active subscription [and] who are 18 years of age or older".

To find out more about the service and whether it's worth your time, be sure to check out our Disney Plus guide.

Considering everything arriving for Disney Plus Day on November 12, it's shaping up to be a pretty good night in on the sofa; that line-up includes Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Home Sweet Home Alone, Jungle Cruise, a new season of The World According to Jeff Goldblum, Marvel Studios' 2021 Disney+ Day Special, and more. In other words, the House of Mouse has given plenty of incentives to take advantage of the Disney Plus discount.

For more on how this offer shapes up compared to standard Disney Plus sign-up deals, be sure to drop in on our guide.