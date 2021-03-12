Demon Slayer season 2: release date, cast, story, and more

Demon Slayer season 2 is officially happening. The next chapter of one of the world’s most popular anime, though, is at a crossroads for most fans in the West. Demon Slayer’s Mugen Train movie, which bridges the gap between the first and second seasons, isn’t yet available to watch in most regions. That makes questions around everything – from a Demon Slayer season 2 release date, to the story, and even the cast (depending on who emerges from the Mugen Train unscathed) – particularly difficult to answer without ruining things.

But try to answer those questions we shall. Our guide to Demon Slayer season 2 will only lightly touch on mild spoilers from the movie, so those who want to go in blind may want to proceed with caution. For everyone else, welcome! Whether you call it Demon Slayer or are sticking to its Kimetsu no Yaiba Japanese title, here’s what Tanjiro and friends are up to next.

Warning: Spoilers for Demon Slayer season 1 and mild spoilers for Mugen Train follow.

(Image credit: Ufotable)

As is the case with most anime, the Demon Slayer season 2 release date is decidedly vague for the time being. For now, the only official announcement says the new season will air sometime in 2021.

Traditionally, anime is divided up into several release windows throughout a calendar year. Spring, Fall, and Winter each see the premiere and return of several popular shows, though Demon Slayer season 2 has seemingly missed any chance of debuting in Spring. The original series ran from April until September 2019 so, unless a release date drop is imminent, Fall 2021 or Winter 2021 is looking the more likely possibilities.

If that’s the case, expect Demon Slayer season 2 to drop beginning in September/October. A Winter 2021 window would see a rough December release judging by the timeframe of when other anime, such as Attack on Titan, have launched around this period.

Before then, the Mugen Train movie will be on most fans' radars. It launched in October 2020 in Japan but, due to COVID, hasn't hit theaters in the West. The Mugen Train release date is, disappointingly, limited to a "2021" release window in both the US and UK. Expect it to land before the show, though – fingers crossed we hear more in the next few months.

Demon Slayer season 2 story: do you need to watch Mugen Train?

(Image credit: Ufotable)

The Demon Slayer season 2 story will adapt the ‘Entertainment District’ arc of the manga. In the source material that takes place after Mugen Train. So, yes, you will need to have watched the Demon Slayer movie before starting season 2 – unless you want to be spoiled. It's a brave move to tie canonical events to a movie (a rarity in anime), but it's worth knowing now, unless you want to miss out on a large chunk of the plot.

So, what can we expect from the story? Without diving too much into specific movie spoilers, the first season ended with Tanjiro, Zenitsu, and Inosuke are summoned to their first major assignment as part of the Demon Slayer Corps.

Rengoku, a member of the Hashira (elite Demon Slayer swordsman) is tasked with accompanying the trio – and with Tanjiro’s sister-turned-demon Nezuko in tow. The events of the movie surround Tanjiro and company’s attempts to take down the Lower One of the Twelve Moons, the demonic group led by original demon – and slayer of Tanjiro’s family – Muzan Kibutsuji.

After the dramatic events of Mugen Train, and the end of the Infinity Train saga, Tanjiro, the Hashira, and the Demon Slayer Corps will have to deal with the fallout of the movie, but also the emergence of new foes.

The second season, as shown by the trailer below, sees the group heading to Yoshiwara, a town with bright lights and dark desires. Fertile ground for demons, then, and with the Sound Hashira (Tengen Uzui) also in tow, expect Tanjiro to maybe come into conflict with an Upper Moon or two.

Demon Slayer season 2 trailer: first teaser for the new season

You can watch the first Demon Slayer season 2 trailer now. Detailing the Demon Slayer Corps’ excursion to the entertainment district in Yoshiwara, Inosuke is seen charging away in one scene, while there is a special focus on the Sound Hashira. Could he tag along and mentor the fledgling trio of Tanjiro, Inosuke, and Zenitsu in much the same way Rengoku did during the Infinity Train arc.

Don’t expect more trailers, however, until over the summer.

Demon Slayer season 2 cast

(Image credit: Ufotable)

Judging by the trailer, the core Demon Slayer voice cast all return for season 2 – at least in the original, subtitled version. No word yet on the English dub.

That means Natuski Hanae (Tanjiro), Akari Kito (Nezuko), Hiro Shimono (Zenitsu), and Yoshitsugu Matusoka (Inosuke) should all be back. Expect other secondary characters, including Tengen Uzui and Shinobo, to also crop up. The main villain, Muzan Kibutsuji (voiced by Toshihiko Seki), is also expected to make an appearance.

Where can I watch and stream Demon Slayer season 2?

(Image credit: Ufotable)

Demon Slayer season 2 doesn’t yet have an official home in the West. The first season, however, landed on Crunchyroll, Funimation, Hulu, and Netflix in the US, and Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Netflix in the UK.

Expect both major streaming services, Crunchyroll and Funimation, to get the new subbed episodes shortly after they air in Japan. Netflix may also potentially snap up streaming rights further down the road.

