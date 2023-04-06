Demon Slayer season 3 release schedule: what time is Swordsmith Village episode 1 on Crunchyroll?

Demon Slayer season 3 is almost here, though you might not be too sure on when exactly the Swordsmith Village premiere will release. That's okay. Unlike most popular shows in the west, it can be incredibly tricky to pin down when and where to watch the biggest anime shows. The Mandalorian season 3 release schedule is relatively simple, for instance. Demon Slayer's is not.

That's where we come in. Below, we have the Demon Slayer season 3, episode 1 release date and time on Crunchyroll. We'll also speculate over the wider Swordsmith Village release schedule, and where you can watch the new episodes as they release. If you're playing catch-up, here's our guide on how to watch Demon Slayer in order.

What time is Demon Slayer season 3, episode 1 releasing on Crunchyroll?

Demon Slayer season 3, episode 1 will release on April 9 on Crunchyroll (opens in new tab) for subscribers. It's airing at 23:15 PM in Japan and is all set to be simulcast (i.e. airing at roughly the same time) in the west.

If that's the case, the Swordsmith Village arc will premiere at 7:15 AM Pacific/10:15 AM Eastern. That's 3:15 PM in the UK. However, be warned: it might not air until the episode has finished in Japan. We don't have official confirmation yet. If so, it could air up to an hour later.

Where to watch Demon Slayer season 3

Demon Slayer season 3 will only be available to watch on Crunchyroll. The first two seasons are available to stream on Netflix, while only the first season is on Hulu for subscribers.

Demon Slayer season 3 release schedule: how many episodes are there?

As of writing, we don't know how many episodes of Demon Slayer season 3. However, we have a pretty good idea of the season length.

The previous full season, Entertainment District, covered chapters 70-99 in the manga source material and lasted for 11 episodes. The Swordsmith Village arc will cover chapters 100-127. On that evidence, we can expect another 11 or 12-episode season and not a bumper 26-episode run like the first season was.

Here's a list of confirmed episode release dates for Demon Slayer season 3.

Demon Slayer season 3, episode 1 (AKA Swordsmith Village episode 1): April 9, 2023

