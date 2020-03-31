Dell's cheap laptop deal is a good place to start for working at home

Now that so many of us are working from home, it's probably a good time to be looking into a cheap laptop deal. Dell is a great place to start - it's running a big sale on a variety of 'normal' computers for home-working, and some are discounted by several hundred pounds from their list price. Even though those list prices don't include VAT (it's added at checkout), there are still some good savings to be had. These aren't gaming laptops by any means, but they're solid work-machines.

Leading the charge in the cheap laptop deal roundup would be the New Inspiron 14 5000, a 10th-Gen i5 machine with a super-fast NVMe SSD to its name. This makes it a great all-rounder and an excellent choice for working from home. When you throw in a special discount code of SAVE12SB, it drops to £653.66. Yes, the overall price is advertised at £619, but that's excluding VAT. Throw in VAT at the end and you're actually looking at a reduction of over £74.

The Vostro Notebooks 7590 is another offer worth paying attention to. It's a powerful machine with a strong i7 processor and SSD for faster loading (making it a fair shout for creative work), but the real eye-catcher is the fact that it's a massive £777 cheaper than normal - it's £1,151 including VAT once you add a 'SAVE15SB' discount code.

We've listed other offers below.

New Inspiron 14 5000 | £653.66 at Dell (save £74)

This offer gets you a good work-from-home laptop for less. It's a winner mainly because of its affordable price, but the 10th-Gen i5 processor is also a relatively speedy one that's fine for work tasks. Similarly, the 512GB NVMe SSD provides much faster booting and loading of programs. Just remember, the price on-site doesn't include VAT! View Deal

Vostro Notebooks 7590| £1,151.58 at Dell (save £777)

This deal offers a more powerful laptop to work from home (but remember, the price on-site doesn't include VAT). To begin with, it has a hefty i7 processor that's perfect for more intensive tasks. Secondly, the combo of a 1650 graphics card and 512GB NVMe SSD allows it to handle creative tasks and mid-range gaming fairly well.View Deal

Inspiron 15 5000 | £603.72 at Dell (save £55.90)

Another solid offer with an i5 and an NVMe SSD. The inclusion of Windows 10 and a 15.6-inch Anti-Glare LED-Backlit screen is another bonus. As I'm sure you'll now know, the price on-site doesn't include VAT until checkout.View Deal

