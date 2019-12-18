What's the best Death Stranding DOOMs birthday, and does it even matter?

You're here because you're wondering what Death Stranding birthday you need to pick. "DOOMs abilities vary according to date of birth" you're told right at the start of the game, and obviously no one want to pick a bad birthday that could affect their DOOMs abilities and the rest of the entire game. So what is the best Death Stranding birthday and does it really make that much difference? We'll come to that, and look at the constellations that this entire weird system is build around, and then you can make your own decisions in Death Stranding.

Death Stranding DOOMs constellations

It doesn't tell you this until after you've filled in your birthday, but DOOMs is allegedly stronger in people with certain birth signs. Specifically, "higher levels of DOOMs abilities have been observed in those born under constellations such as Cancer, Pisces, Cestus, Delphinus and Gigas". Cancer and Pisces are easy but what the hell are the rest?

The short answer is that they are also constellations, like Pisces and Cancer, just not one's used in modern astrology. The implication being that if have (pick) a birthday in one of these constellations you'll have a stronger DOOMs ability.

What that actually means isn't clear. I've spoken to two other players and between us we've got birthdays in May, June and December. As far as we can tell from discussing our experiences we've seen no obvious differences in gameplay. Which, realistically, you'd hope was the case - no one wants to find the game harder because they've got a bad birthday.

What those constellations break down into as far as dates go is this:

Cancer - June 21 - July 22

- June 21 - July 22 Pisces - February 18 – March 20

- February 18 – March 20 Cestus - November

- November Delphinus - September

- September Gigas - January

Obviously cancer and Pisces are as birth signs but the other three aren't. They are constellations, however, and are best seen at the times we've listed.

It's worth noting, however that Cestus is also known as 'the whale' and Delphinus is 'the dolphin, while Gigas is an old name for Orion - a giant hunter who in greek mythology threatened to kill every every animal on earth. It's basically just a bunch of things that loosely tie into the game, so there's no point in taking any great stock in it. Just pick Cancer or Pisces as the ones with definite, unquestionably durations. The other three have more of a window with peak dates depending on what aspect of their journey through the sky you're actually defining.

