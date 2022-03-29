Ryan Reynolds seemingly confirms return of fan favorite in Deadpool 3

Deadpool actor Ryan Reynolds has all but confirmed the return of a fan favorite character in the upcoming Marvel threequel.

Blind Al actor Leslie Uggams shared her reaction to Reynolds’ recent Netflix movie The Adam Project on Twitter. In turn, Reynolds replied, "Thank you, Leslie. See you soon", followed by three sword emojis.

You don’t need to be the Merc with a Mouth’s biggest fan to figure out that’s a pointed – or pointy – reference to Deadpool’s pair of sharp blades named Bea and Arthur, itself a nod to The Golden Girls actor Bea Arthur.

Blind Al has been a mainstay of Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool movies, serving as Wade Wilson’s feisty roommate – and the perfect foil for Deadpool’s one-liners and trash talk.

Her potential appearance in Deadpool 3 would suggest that the franchise’s key elements will remain intact despite its move to Marvel Studios. That comes after Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige confirmed last year that the movie would be R-Rated

Shawn Levy, who has collaborated with Reynolds on The Adam Project and Free Guy, is now reportedly onboard to direct Deadpool 3. Reynolds was previously quoted as saying there’s a "pretty damn good" chance of the movie filming in 2022 – though the Canadian actor has ruled out any chance of his character making his MCU debut in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Deadpool may not be breaking down fourth walls anytime soon, but Marvel Studios is continuing to expand The House that Kevin Feige Built. Moon Knight is coming to Disney Plus on March 30, while Doctor Strange 2, Thor: Love and Thunder, Ms. Marvel, and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever are all on the way. For more on the MCU’s grand plans, check out our guide to Marvel Phase 4.