DC reveals 4 new December series and more of its post-'Fear State' Batman plans

this week DC somewhat took a page out of Marvel's playbook and countered its recent announcement of eight new series with an announcement of four new December-debuting series of its own, along with a more detailed look at its Batman plans after 'Fear State.'

Batgirls #1 cover (Image credit: DC)

The new titles are highlighted by the all-ages ongoing series Batgirls starring the former Orphan Cassandra Cain, the former Spoiler Stephanie Brown, and their mentor and current Batgirl and Oracle Barbara Gordon.

That series is written by Becky Cloonan and Michael Conrad and drawn by Jorge Corona.

World of Krypton is a six-issue series by Robert Venditti and Michael Avon Oeming set in the past that depicts the final days of Superman's homeworld as Jor-El struggles to warn his fellow Kryptonians what is coming.

The series will also feature Zod and Supergirl when Kara was Kal-El's older cousin on Krypton.

Swamp Thing Green Hell #1 cover (Image credit: DC)

Writer Jeff Lemire and artist Doug Mahnke tells a "gruesome, gory and chilling" DC horror tale the prestige plus format three-part Black Label series Swamp Thing Green Hell that features the return of Alec Holland in a future Earth that's mostly under floodwaters, which unfortunately seems taken straight from the headlines.

In pretty much the exact opposite direction. One-Star Squadron is a broad comedic take on the professional superhero-for-hire trope ("where super heroism meets capitalism") by writer Mark Russell and artist Steve Lieber.

That six-issue series stars Red Tornado, Power Girl, and some C and D-listers (intentionally) who'll hire themselves out for just about any paying gig.

Detective Comics #1047 cover (Image credit: DC)

Finally, DC released a few more details about writer Joshua Williamson and artist Jorge Molina Batman run that begins in December following the exit of writer James Tynion IV, and 'Shadows of the Bat,' a previously-announced 12-part Detective Comics storyline that begins in January centered on the new Arkham Tower by writer Mariko Tamaki, and roster of four artists including Ivan Reis.

