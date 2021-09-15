World of Krypton is a modern retelling of the Superman origin story

Despite the fact we already know the ending, DC is resisting the faithful final days of Superman's birth-planet in World of Krypton, a new December-debuting six-issue series by writer Robert Venditti (Green Lantern) and artist Michael Avon Oeming (Powers).

World of Krypton #1 variant cover by A. D’Amico (Image credit: DC)

The publisher refers to the World of Krypton as a modern retelling of one of the "most storied periods in comics."

As most comic book readers now, Krypton is headed for destruction and the mass extinction of all its citizens, but one man, Superman's father Jor-El and head of the planet's revered Science Council, makes it his mission to try to save a world that comic book, television series, and feature films tell us is already doomed.

And we all know what Jor-El's Plan B was.

Despite the inevitable conclusion, DC says the series shines new light on recognizable characters including Jor-El, General Dru-Zod, puppy Krypto (when in doubt, add a puppy) even a young Kara Zor-El, which Superman fans in good standing know is Superman's younger cousin on Earth but was actually his older cousin on Krypton.

Because comic book science!

The publisher announces that the series will contain "action, cosmic wonder, and political intrigue," and is a story as much about Earth today as the fictional world.

World of Krypton #1 goes on sale on December 7 and features a cover by Mico Suayan and a variant covers by A. D’Amico and Francesco Francavilla.

Check out a couple of preview pages from World of Krypton #1 along with all the covers in our gallery below:

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: DC) Image 2 of 5 (Image credit: DC) Image 3 of 5 (Image credit: DC) Image 4 of 5 (Image credit: DC) Image 5 of 5 (Image credit: DC)

