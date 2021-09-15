DC goes for the laughs in One-Star Squadron

It looks like Power Girl's triumphant return as a member of Infinite Incorporated doesn't pay the rent.

The Earth-2 sort-of-Supergirl is now a cast member of One-Star Squadron, a comedic new December-debuting six-issue series starring a team DC describes as promising "Superman-Level Service at Bizarro Prices!"

One-Star Squadron #1 variant cover by Steve Pugh (Image credit: DC)

Written by Harvey, Ringo, and Eisner Award nominee Mark Russell (Exit Stage Left: The Snagglepuss Chronicles) and Eisner and Ringo Award winner Steve Lieber (Superman's Pal Jimmy Olsen), the series follows a "rag-tag" (ouch, Kara) group of heroes led by Red Tornado (double ouch, Kara) who are heroes-for-hire-for-anything. Be it the latest DC alien invasion or a kid's birthday party, the team's services can be retained via their on-demand hero app, and according to DC, no job is too big or too small.

In a series where "heroism meets capitalism," the new team of working stiffs includes other superheroes like Gangbuster and Minute Man (and Plastic Man too?) who try to figure out who is behind the new venture and why.

interior art from One-Star Squadron #1 (Image credit: DC)

One-Star Squadron #1 cover by Steve Liber (Image credit: DC)

How this series somehow avoids Blue Beetle and Booster Gold, we'll be shocked.

DC's announcement describes One-Star Squadron #1 as packed with "heart, heroism, and humor" and should be relatable to anyone who's ever worked an "embarrassing, mind-numbing, or menial job," which the publisher assumes is everyone.

One-Star Squadron #1 goes on sale on December 7 and features a cover by Lieber and a variant cover by Steve Pugh.

It doesn't look like One-Star Squadron will ever be considered for Newsarama's list of the best superhero teams of all time, but that seems to be the whole point.