The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance will return on August 30 to scar a new generation

Hide your most sensitive child, because The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance is coming to Netflix on August 30, and the Skeksis haven't gotten any less terrifying. You remember the Skeksis, the half-rotten bird species that made the original 1982 movie such nightmare fuel? They're back, as are the childlike Gelflings and the puppet wizardry of The Jim Henson Company. Here's the brand new teaser trailer:

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance is a prequel to the original movie, with an exceptionally glittery cast. Rocketman star Taron Egerton, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Nathalie Emmanuel take the main roles, but everyone from Alicia Vikander to Eddie Izzard have their vocal chords guest starring. There will be ten episodes, following Rian, Brea, and Deet, three brave Gelflings who fight to start a rebellion and save their world. I can feel the emotional scars forming already. "All Thra is at risk," says Deet in the short but stunning trailer. "The darkening corrupts everything it touches."

"There have been few jobs that I’ve screamed quite as loudly [about] as when I found out that I got Dark Crystal," Taylor-Joy told Entertainment Weekly . "I was a huge fan of the original film, and it’s so iconic, and had really been ingrained in my memory, and so I freaked out."

She also talked about the surreal experience of meeting her Gelfling alter ego Brea in puppet form.

"I first met her on my first day. It was just really exciting because she’s got those lovely ears and her hair. She actually looks a bit like me when I was a kid, because I had really, really, really long blonde hair. It was just so wonderful to see her move. I find her really sweet."

Louis Leterrier, who directed Clash of the Titans and Now You See Me, is the director.