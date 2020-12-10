Cyberpunk 2077 The Pickup: should you meet Meredith Stout and hack the chip or pay Royce?

The Cyberpunk 2077 The Pickup mission is one of the first you'll take on after you get access to the open world and involves meeting the Maelstrom gang to buy or steal a Militech robot. It's part of two missions you get after the car ride with Dexter DeShawn, along with a job called The Information, but The Pickup is by far the more complex of the two. If you're wondering what all your options are when completing the Cyberpunk 2077 The Pickup mission and how to find everything, let us help.

The Pickup: Should you call Meredith Stout?

(Image credit: CD Projekt Red)

Your main objective when starting The Pickup is to meet and talk to Jackie, but you have an optional objective to call Meredith Stout, a Militech agent. I'd recommend doing this, because it gives you more options in the mission.

Give her a ring and she'll arrange a meeting and give you the warm welcome of a punch in the face and a gun to the head. When you talk your way out of it and insist that no, you don't know who Gilchrist is, she'll offer you a credchip with tracking software installed on it. Taking it means you can pay off Royce without using your own cash.

You can choose to decrypt the credchip and remove the tracking before you meet Maelstrom, but Militech will notice this when the gang takes the money and storm the building, meaning you'll need to fight your way out against Militech agents. If you don't remove the malware, Royce will detect it when he scans the chip and attacks you instead. So either way you have to fight your way out and it's a lose-lose situation, really. When you're done with Meredith, take the chip and go meet Jackie.

Meet and talk to Jackie, then enter All Foods via the intercom and walk through their surprisingly fortified factory, before meeting a character called Dum Dum at the top of the elevator. He gets somewhat aggressive when Jackie refuses to sit down and offers you a puff on some good ol' drugs, which you can turn down or accept.

When he brings the robot out, both dialogue options involve taking it – it'd be silly to go all that way and turn it down, after all – but after explaining that Brick has already been paid, Royce will storm out and stick a gun in your face, because he's the new boss now after Brick is out of the picture.

The Pickup: Pay Royce or refuse?

(Image credit: CD Projekt Red)

Note: No matter which option you pick, you'll have the opportunity to rescue the old Maelstrom leader which can help you out much later in the game. Check out our guide on how to free Brick in Cyberpunk 2077 for more information.

Whether or not to pay Royce or refuse is the main decision you'll need to make, which determines how the rest of the mission goes. If you took the credchip from Meredith – or you've got 10k eddies banked already – you can pay Royce for the robot. If you use the chip, Royce will scan it and if you've decrypted it, he's satisfied. He lets you leave, but right as you're about to go, Militech starts rolling into the factory to take control and wipe out Maelstrom. You need to fight your way out against Militech, with Maelstrom helping you. When you leave Gilchrist will be at the exit to greet you, and you'll need to explain why you've just killed loads of Militech agents.

Alternatively, if you don't decrypt the credchip, Royce will discover the malware when he uses it, and you'll need to fight your way out against Maelstrom. This has two effects; the first is that Royce will be a boss fight at the end of the mission if you do it this way, because you didn't kill him in the room at the start. The other effect, which is even better if you picked the Corpo lifepath, is that Meredith will be waiting for you at the exit instead. If you're a Corpo, she'll suggest working together again in the future, which can eventually lead to a cheeky lil' romance option if you're a male Corpo V.

There is a third option, which is when you're given the option to draw your gun against Royce in the room with the robot, you can do that and kill him there and then. Of course, you'll have a lot of Maelstrom enemies to kill, but that way you do get to keep both your cash and the robot. This is the only option other than paying for the robot with your own cash if you don't go and meet Meredith in the first place, because you won't have the credchip.

That's all there is to the Cyberpunk 2077 The Pickup mission. Unfortunately, there's no way to leave peacefully, but you do have the decision of who to side with.