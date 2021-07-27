Cyberpunk 2077 Pocket Radio mod lets players listen to music on the go

A new Cyberpunk 2077 mod lets you listen to the in-game radio stations while roaming around Night City on foot.

Last week, a mod called Pocket Radio appeared on the NexusMods page for Cyberpunk 2077 (thanks, PCGamesN). This mod does exactly what it says on the tin, giving the player the ability to play in-game radio stations while outside of their car and walking around Night City, by giving them an invisible pocket radio.

The mod actually achieves this on the PC version of Cyberpunk 2077 by working through custom hotkey bindings, combined with the in-game HUD to let you switch radio stations on the fly. You can even raise or lower the volume of said radio stations right there in the game itself, without having to go through the in-game menus and manually change the music volume.

However, the official NexusMod entry for the Pocket Radio mod notes that there are several issues with the extension. For example, the Royal Blue and Samizdat radio stations aren't currently compatible with the mod, and the audio quality through the pocket radio doesn't compare favorably to that of the original car radio. Due to Cyberpunk 2077's combat music taking over when the fighting kicks off, the pocket radio may even cut out entirely.

Still, it's a nice little detail to bring out in the world of Cyberpunk 2077. You can very easily imagine people having brain implants that feed radio stations directly into their heads in the futuristic version of Earth in which Cyberpunk 2077 takes place, so it's pretty easy to imagine someone obtaining a radio and bopping around Night City.

Just recently, PlayStation revealed that Cyberpunk 2077 was the best-selling game on the PSN Store for the month of June. This is despite the fact that CD Projekt's game was originally pulled from the PSN Store in December 2020 due to bugs and other technical issues, and only returned to the storefront after numerous patches and updates last month in June. PlayStation even warned customers not to play Cyberpunk 2077 on the base PS4 due to issues, but this apparently didn't hamper sales in the slightest.

