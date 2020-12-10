Cyberpunk 2077 patch notes confirm various performance improvements

The very first slate of Cyberpunk 2077 patch notes are here, on the day that CD Projekt’s game has finally launched around the world.

Right now, there aren’t any explicit patch notes out there courtesy of the studio itself. However if you check the update history of Cyberpunk 2077 on your platform, you’ll be able to review the latest patch notes for the game, which were made available earlier today on December 10.

Cyberpunk 2077’s debut patch notes are really simple. Firstly, there’s a slate of “performance improvements,” before the patch notes get a little more detailed on PC, outlining an issue where lighting wouldn’t work correctly in photo mode, as well as “partially resolving” an issue where an enemy’s weapon would float in the air after you killed them.

There’s been a fair bit of confusion online as to whether this is a “day one” or “day zero” update or patch for Cyberpunk 2077. Speculation has been rife online as to what we should actually term this patch, but CD Projekt global community lead Marcin Momot stepped in on Twitter to declare that the day zero update and the day one patch were one and the same.

‼️ Day 0 Update = Day 1 Patch ‼️December 9, 2020

Anyway, you can read the full PlayStation patch notes below.

Various stability improvements

Various performance improvements

Critical progression and gameplay issues addressed

Cyberpunk 2077 is finally out now on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. It's also playable on PS5 and Xbox Series X through backwards compatibility, with a free upgrade coming at a later date.

While you wait, you can read our Cyberpunk 2077 review. Our reviewer, Sam Loveridge rated it 5 stars and said, "Cyberpunk 2077 is a paragon of open-world gaming, offering the kind of freedom to explore and define your character that provides a new pinnacle for the genre."

