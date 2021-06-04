Cyberpunk 2077 gameplay designer job listing asks for multiplayer experience

A new Cyberpunk 2077 job listing indicates that CD Projekt Red is getting back on track with plans for some kind of multiplayer component for the first-person RPG.

The CD Projekt Red listing is specifically filed under Cyberpunk 2077 on the studio's jobs page, and among its set of desired qualifications for a gameplay designer is "experience with narrative, multiplayer and/or shooters." As it stands now, Cyberpunk 2077 is an exclusively single-player experience, but the studio has been open about its plans to create a multiplayer experience for or alongside the base game as well.

While a standalone Cyberpunk multiplayer game was previously set to be CD Projekt Red's next big project after releasing Cyberpunk 2077, the studio "decided to reconsider" the project's direction as part of a massive restructuring of its development approach: "Given our new, more systematic and agile approach, instead of primarily focusing on one big online experience or game, we are focusing on bringing online into all of our franchises one day," studio CEO Adam Kiciński said at the time.

Since this job listing specifically asks for experience with multiplayer games, it's a pretty safe assumption that CD Projekt Red is once again looking into the possibilities for some kind of Cyberpunk 2077 multiplayer. It may seem odd for the company to be looking into plans for something as substantial as the addition of a multiplayer experience when it's still trying to get all of the game's current versions relisted for sale after numerous launch issues. However, these kinds of decisions have to be made years in advance in the complicated process of making a modern, big-budget game, and preparing for one doesn't preclude work on the other.

Cyberpunk 2077 also recently brought on a new game director whose main remit will be leading work on future Cyberpunk 2077 expansions, which CD Projekt has previously teased will be handled in a similar way as The Witcher 3's DLC .

The next Cyberpunk 2077 update will roll out within "a few weeks" according to the latest earnings report from CD Projekt Red.

Cyberpunk 2077 tips | How long to beat Cyberpunk | Cyberpunk 2077 lifepath guide | Cyberpunk 2077 map | How to steal cars in Cyberpunk 2077 | Cyberpunk 2077 best weapons | Cyberpunk 2077 Romance options | Cyberpunk 2077 ending | Cyberpunk 2077 Mantis Blades | Cyberpunk 2077 change appearance | Cyberpunk 2077 builds | Cyberpunk 2077 hacking guide | Cyberpunk 2077 bugs | Cyberpunk 2077 patch notes