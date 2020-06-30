Cyberpunk 2077 comes with a free digital comic, the score, and Cyberpunk 2020

Every purchase of Cyberpunk 2077 will get a bundle of digital goodies on top of the game itself, including a newly announced comic.

The official Cyberpunk 2077 Twitter account announced the new comic, Cyberpunk 2077: Your Voice, along with laying out the other bonus items you'll get for picking up a copy of the game: a copy of the Cyberpunk 2077 original score, an art booklet, wallpapers for your computer or mobile device, and the original Cyberpunk 2020 sourcebook. This isn't to be confused with the limited-time freebie bundle you can already grab on GOG .

CD Projekt Red hasn't announced any details about Cyberpunk 2077: Your Voice yet, though given the name I wouldn't be surprised if it has something to do with in-game music icon Johnny Silverhand. As a Rockerboy (that's the actual name of the class from the Cyberpunk RPGs) he's all about uplifting the common folk and making their voices heard. This is the second comic book affiliated with the game that CD Projekt Red has announced in recent weeks, though you'll have to buy Cyberpunk 2077: Trauma Team separately.

I'm looking forward to checking out the comic, though in my opinion including a digital copy of the original Cyberpunk 2020 sourcebook is the coolest part. It's the tabletop RPG (played with dice and friends IRL, like D&D) that inspired the creation of Cyberpunk 2077, and it's a great time capsule for the state of the cyberpunk genre in the late '80s. It's also definitely a tabletop game of its time, so be ready for lots of tables and extremely detailed (yet still quite fictionalized) hacking simulations if you decide to play a session with your friends.