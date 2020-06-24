Cyberpunk 2077 freebie bundle comes with new art and in-game posters

GOG is offering a free Cyberpunk 2077 art bundle which includes never-before-seen assets ranging from concept art to in-game advertisements.

You can claim the aptly named Cyberpunk 2077 Goodies Collection via this link. Note that this bundle will only be available until Saturday, July 4. It's also separate from the Ultimate Red Collection on GOG, which gets you all of CD Projekt Red's biggest games for just under $90. To be clear, you don't need to purchase anything to access the art goodies.

Once you claim this bundle, check your GOG library, select the bundle, and download whatever assets you're interested in. You can grab the concept art, cover art, posters, screenshots, gang graffiti, steelbook art, or wallpapers separately, or just download it altogether. The bundle is about 4GB all told, but only a portion of that is new stuff. It also comes with all the teaser assets that CD Projekt Red has released until this point, so some of it may look familiar.

That said, there are a bunch of new assets here. The concept art for the Mantis Blades is especially interesting as these seem to have changed in-game, and there are close-up inspections of several other weapons as well. There's also a poster for *check notes* Sojasil Machistador. I don't know what that is - seemingly an energy bar that makes your head explode like a dang Gusher commercial from the '90s - but this poster is a huge mood:

(Image credit: CD Projekt Red)

Again, you've only got until next weekend to claim this bundle, so don't miss out on the free art. I mean, who wouldn't want to print and hang that poster in their living room, bedroom, and every other room of their house?