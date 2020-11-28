Cyber Monday iPad deals 2020 - save on iPad Air, Pro, Mini, and more

Quick links (Image credit: spukkato/Getty images) Click on the links below to jump straight to the Cyber Monday iPad deals you want.

There are quite a few Cyber Monday iPad deals available, with some serious savings for you to enjoy across a handful of reputable retailers. Most of the UK deals have been snagged by fast-moving deal hounds, but there's still some great Amazon discounts for you to enjoy. If you're in the US, there are places like Walmart, B&H Photo, and Newegg to snag great iPad deals, on new and old iPad models alike.

Buying an Apple iPad means you'll get gorgeous Retina displays, great cameras, and accessories that add even more to their value. With this collection of deals, you'll get that great value at an even greater price. Keep in mind that stock is low, with many of these iPads not in stock available to ship out until January 2021. However, you'll be getting them at a steal, so it's well worth the wait.

With deals happening earlier than ever, it's clear you don't need to wait for the full Cyber Monday deals, not even if you're in the market for a new iPad.

We've gathered the best Cyber Monday iPad deals that are already live right now, and there are tons to choose from. Whether you're looking for the latest iPad 2020 model, an Air, Pro, or Mini, our bargain-hunting software has you covered. The software updates prices every 30 minutes or so, so you can be sure that these deals are up to date and relevant. That means you should keep this page bookmarked and pop back every now and as we get closer to Cyber Monday.

Cyber Monday iPad deals - iPad 2020

(Image credit: Apple)

The brand-new iPad flagship model for 2020 is here, and it improves on its predecessor's processing power by up to 40%. Because it's within the same price-bracket, that's great value. If you're new to the world of iPads or want to save money on the latest tablets, this is the one to look out for in the Cyber Monday iPad deals. Unfortunately, we're yet to find a good price on this in the UK, but US shoppers can check out the below.

Apple iPad 8th gen | 10.2 inch | 128GB | $429.00 $399 at B&H Photo

Most deals for the 32GB version of the 8th generation Apple iPad are out of stock now, but if you want the upgraded storage version, you can get $30 off at B&H Photo. This is the latest model of iPad which comes with in-built WiFi and a 2160x1620 resolution, so it's perfect for your day-to-day needs.View Deal

Cyber Monday iPad deals - iPad Pro

(Image credit: Apple)

If you want the ultimate tablet, the iPad Pro is the one to go for. With an A12Z Bionic chip providing supercharged processing speed, the addition of improved storage, and compatibility with mice or trackpad cursors, this is the top dog when it comes to Apple's slab-sized products. Although it's a fair bit more expensive than other models in the range, the iPad Pro should get a discount as part of the Cyber Monday iPad deals.

128GB Apple iPad Pro 11-inch | £769 £737.83 at Amazon

Over £30 off the 11-inch Apple iPad Pro, which is compatible with all of Apple's latest accessories to transform it more into a laptop than a tablet. You'll get that beautiful Liquid Retina display, great cameras, and more for less with this Cyber Monday iPad deal. View Deal

128GB Apple iPad Pro 11-inch | $949 $879 at Amazon

Meanwhile in the US, the iPad Pro has $70 off at Amazon, bringing it down to $879. This is the model with cellular included on top of WiFi though, which means you can access the internet wherever you have signal.View Deal

Cyber Monday iPad deals - iPad Air

(Image credit: Apple)

This new and improved iPad - technically the iPad Air 4 - has only just hit shelves in the last week or so, making it a hot commodity. It may not get a big discount during the Cyber Monday iPad deals as a result, but that's not to say it won't receive a reduction at all. Any money off would be welcome; this one provides upgraded specs and screen enhancements that improve the overall experience, but not at a crippling price tag.

New Apple iPad Air (10.9-inch, Wi-Fi, 64GB) | $599 $569.99 at Amazon

With a very decent $40 off the price tag, this is the lowest price we've seen the latest Apple Air tablet go for since it released. Available in the Space Grey colorway with 64GB storage and WiFi. You can enjoy its improved specs and gorgeous Liquid Retina display for less. View Deal

Cyber Monday iPad deals - iPad Mini

(Image credit: Apple)

Want something a little smaller? The iPad Mini would like to say hello. With a gorgeous 7.9-inch Retina screen with a 2048 x 1536 resolution, it'll show off movies, TV, the web, and games with great crispness and clarity. Its A12 Bionic Chip is equally impressive; although this iPad is smaller in stature, it's no less noteworthy in terms of horsepower. A great investment if it appears in the Cyber Monday iPad deals.

