Cyber Week gaming PC deals 2019 UK

Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2019 may be dead and gone, but the Cyber Week gaming PC deals are on-hand to prove that we've not seen the last of those discounts yet. It's the perfect time to invest in PC gaming, in fact; because retailers are squabbling amongst themselves to offer the lowest price and clear old stock for 2020, there are some excellent reductions to be had if you're quick. You don't need to worry about doing the legwork yourself, though. Our team of bargain-hunters have been hard at work seeking out the very best sales, and you'll find them below. If it's good value for money and a great saving overall, it'll be here.
That goes for anything PC-related, by the way. Our Cyber Week gaming PC deals page is packed with pre-built machines, accessories, laptops, components, and more to give you a full and games-ready setup as quickly as possible. Want a steal on a mouse or CPU? You'll get your wish right here. And if you want a step-by-step guide on components for constructing a rig of your own?
That's just the start of the Cyber Week game deals, of course. Some of the best gaming monitors are currently seeing discounts, and they're joined by Cyber Week TV deals as well. Basically, keep an eye on GamesRadar+ over the next few days to get the latest on must-have sales and reductions.
Cyber Week gaming PC deals
ADMI Gaming PC: Intel i5 4.1hz SIX Core, GTX 1660 6GB, 16GB DDR4, 1TB HDD | £699.95 at Amazon (save £300)
There's a big saving on this capable PC. It might not run everything on ultra but it'll get you a good medium, medium high on most things right now. View Deal
ADMI Gaming PC: AMD A10-9700 3.8GHz Quad Core, Radeon R7 Graphics, 1TB HDD, 8GB DDR4 RAM | £339.95 at Amazon (save £160)
It's an entry level spec to be sure but if you want to try PC gaming for the price of a console it's not a bad deal. View Deal
Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals
MSI GL63 15.6" laptop | i7-8750H | RTX 2060 | 16GB RAM | 128GB SSD | £1299.99 at Amazon (save £299)
A very good spec gaming laptop that will handle all the games you throw at it, going for £300 less than normal. Well worth a look.View Deal
Dell G5 5000 15.6" laptop | i5-9300H | GTX 1650 | 8GB RAM | 128GB SSD / 1TB HDD | £829.99 at Amazon UK (save £119)
A decent spec gaming laptop, for the price, which will happily run mid-range games, indies, and some top-end titles at mid-specs.View Deal
Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop | 15.6" | 1660 Ti | i5-9300H | 8GB RAM | 128GB SSD + 1TB HDD | £929 at Amazon (save £71)
A great GTX 1660 Ti graphics card laptop, with 1TB HDD, and a glorious 20% off. View Deal
Cyber Week gaming mouse deals
Logitech G402 gaming mouse | just £17.39 at Amazon (save 65%)
This is a ridiculously low price for a good gaming mouse from Logitech. Limited time deal so snap it up before it goes!View Deal
Cyber Week gaming keyboard deals
Razer Huntsman opto-mechanical gaming keyboard | £119.49 at Amazon UK (save £30.50)
The Huntsman uses Razer's own opto-mechanical switches that offer improved reaction time, and as always the lighting is on point.View Deal
Logitech G910 Orion Spectrum Illuminated Mechanical gaming keyboard | £105 at Amazon UK (save £55)
A great mechanical keyboard with RGB backlit Romer-G Tactile Key Switches, 9 Programmable G-Keys and Arx Dual Display Technology.View Deal
Logitech G213 Prodigy gaming keyboard | £23.99 (save £36)
A great gaming keyboard with five individual lighting zones you can personalise with 16.8 million colours.View Deal
Cyber Week gaming monitor deals
