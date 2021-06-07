Cruella 2 already in the works at Disney

One week after Cruella hit streaming and theaters, Disney is pushing ahead with the sequel. Cruella 2 is in the works, according to The Hollywood Reporter . No wonder the Mouse House is keen to replicate the success of the family-friendly live-actioner; in the first seven days alone Cruella brought in $48.5 million worldwide at the box office, plus more via premium streaming on Disney Plus.

“We are very pleased with Cruella’s box office success, in conjunction with its strong Disney Plus Premier Access performance to date," a Disney spokesperson said in a statement. "The film has been incredibly well received by audiences around the world, with a 97 percent Audience Score on Rotten Tomatoes in addition to A’s in every demographic from CinemaScore on opening weekend, ranking it among the most popular of our live-action reimaginings. We look forward to a long run as audiences continue to enjoy this fantastic film.”

By the sounds of things, Cruella director Craig Gillespie and screenwriter Tony McNamara will both return for the sequel. No word yet on what the movie will entail, but based on the Cruella post-credits scene we might see this next villainous caper sync up to the original 101 Dalmations. While she's yet to be confirmed, it's likely that Emma Stone will reprise her role as the titular villain also.

Lack of official story news won't stop us from theorising, however. By the somewhat gasp-inducing scene from Cruella which shocked most viewers, it's likely the sequel may tread a similar path and include at least one similar moment. Who doesn't like a scary sequence in a Disney movie, eh?

If you're eager for more of Cruella, check out our piece on the making of the Disney movie, featuring interviews with all the major cast and crew members. Looking to the future, Disney's reboot frenzy continues as The Little Mermaid is getting a live-action remake, while a Margot Robbie-led Pirates of the Caribbean spinoff is also in the pipeline.

