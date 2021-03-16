Cowboy Bebop live-action Netflix series wraps filming

The first season of the Cowboy Bebop live-action Netflix series has finished filming, a key cast member has revealed.

Filming on the Cowboy Bebop live-action series first began in 2019, shortly after which the production was put on pause due to a knee injury suffered by Spike Spiegel actor John Cho. Of course, a little while after that came the coronavirus pandemic, which kept the series from filming until September of last year. But at long last, production on the series' first season is complete, according to Faye Valentine actor Daniella Pineda.

"I'm coming back on the air to say.....Season 1 of COWBOY BEBOP is finally, finished," Pineda wrote on Instagram (via Funimation). "Gonna dip again but will return after these messages."

Joining Cho and Pineda in the cast are Mustafa Shakir as Jet Black and Alex Hassell as Vicious. Oh, and there's also a ludicrously cute corgi playing Ein - if you haven't already, check out this behind-the-scenes video from Netflix where Ein totally steals the show from the series' main cast.

Barring any delays, the Cowboy Bebop live-action Netflix series should premiere sometime this year. Ahead of that unspecified day, we know from an interview with io9 that the series isn't a 100% faithful adaptation of the stories told in the original series.

"You've got a show where you have 26 episodes that are full of very colourful villains, very colourful stories, very colourful adversaries, bounties, and all of that," series writer Grillo-Marxauch said. "We're not going to go one-to-one on all of those stories because we're also trying to tell the broader story of Spike Spiegel and the Syndicate, Spike Spiegel and Julia, Spike Spiegel and Vicious, and all that." The same interview confirmed that the series will be told through hour-long episodes instead of the usual 22-minutes-or-so episode format.

