Take your first look at the Cowboy Bebop live action cast all together, including Ein the data dog

Netflix's live-action adaptation of Cowboy Bebop is currently in production, and the streaming service has revealed their perfect corgi casting. Netflix revealed the news in a video shot in "Corgi-Vision", which also offers our first look at the principal cast – human and canine – together, though out of costume. The concept of a "table read" would probably be difficult for most dogs, but Ein is an artificially engineered data dog so he can read just fine.

Ein is without a doubt the star of the video, though it does also include appearances from the live-action adaptation's four other confirmed actors: John Cho as Spike Spiegel, Mustafa Shakir as Jet Black, Daniella Pineda as Faye Valentine, and Alex Hassell as Vicious. We're still waiting to find out who is going to play child hacking prodigy Ed, AKA Radical Edward, AKA Edward Wong Hau Pepelu Tivruski IV. Ed and Ein are two peas in a pod in the original show, so hopefully Ein's actor will have a voice in the casting deliberations. Not to imply that just because he's a data dog he can also talk. That would be ridiculous.

The original Cowboy Bebop series remains a classic 20 years after its initial release and Netflix's decision to remake the series has been met by some ire from fans. Whether they can win over watchers remains to be seen, but with a corgi in tow, we remain optimistic about the show's chances of succeeding.