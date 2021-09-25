Cobra Kai season 4 release date confirmed in new teaser

Netflix has finally revealed the Cobra Kai season 4 release date. Alongside the announcement at the streamer's Tudum fan event, a teaser was unveiled, featuring Daniel and Johnny's new dynamic, and a familiar face waiting in the wings for their moment to strike without mercy.

All episodes of Cobra Kai season 4 will debut on December 31. That follows on from last year's New Year's Eve release, proving that December is now very much Cobra Kai territory on the streamer.

As expected, it all focuses on the impending All Valley Karate Tournament, which sees Daniel and Johnny's combined forces (and dojos) facing off against Kreese's Cobra Kai dojo, with Tory and Robby at his side.

Karate Kid Part 3 fans will also be pleased to know that the movie's villain, Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith), will be back to put a serious spanner in the works for the fledgling black belts.

While the teaser has a very definitive feel to it, it won't be the show's endgame. A fifth season has been greenlit by Netflix, while the show's co-creator Jon Hurwitz has plans for at least one more season after that.

Did you miss out on the main event? Here's how to watch Netflix Tudum fan event. And if you're all caught up, then check out the best Netflix movies and best Netflix shows available to stream right now. Plus, check out our guides to everything you need to know about The Witcher season 2, Stranger Things season 4, Ozark season 4, and The Umbrella Academy season 3.