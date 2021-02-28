Production on Cobra Kai Season 4 is "officially underway".

Although it'll be some time before we see the results, a cheeky tweet on Netflix's official social media channels revealed episode one of Season 4 – called Let's Begin – is in production and has been written by show creators Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg.

You ready? Lets begin! Season 4 of Cobra Kai is officially underway! pic.twitter.com/9fnWk5oWUpFebruary 26, 2021 See more

Netflix also confirmed in a follow-up tweet that characters Carmen (Vanessa Rubio) and Tory Nicols (Peyton List) "will be returning as series regulars" this season, alongside "new faces" Dallas Dupree Young (The Big Show Show) and Oona O’Brien.

There's still no formal Cobra Kai season 4 release date, unfortunately, but creator Jon Hurwitz said he “would imagine Season 4 will come out roughly a year after Season 3". If that’s the case, either December 2021 or January 2022 are possibilities.

Now that seemingly everyone with a Netflix subscription has finished Cobra Kai season 3 – it's the most-watched show of 2021 so far – the time between seasons feels all the more unbearable. However, there's been some good news: the showrunners have already spoken about eagerly getting filming underway, and season 4 of the Karate Kid sequel may not be the last.

If you're desperate for more, though, we've got everything you need to know about Cobra Kai season 4 , from the potential release date, to which actors are returning, and who from the Karate Kid movies could potentially turn up, too. Word of warning: there are major spoilers for the Cobra Kai season 3 ending , though...