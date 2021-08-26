Cobra Kai actor teases that his character is turning to the dark side in season 4

Robby has been through a lot in Cobra Kai: lost loves, daddy issues, and more than one climactic karate showdown.

Cobra Kai season 4, though, sees him at a crucial juncture in his life. He’s now on the side of Cobra Kai (and Kreese) against his own father, as well as ex-mentor Daniel LaRusso.

Speaking to Variety (H/T Screen Rant), Robby’s actor Tanner Buchanan teased a dark path ahead for the prodigious talent.

"The thing I can say about my character is, you know, he is turning to the dark side, because so many people have screwed him over in the past. And he’s kind of tired of that," Buchanan said.

But, as Cobra Kai has shown, you can always get over your issues with a few roundhouse kicks and a bit of tough love. It could be the same again for Robby.

"However, through this season, he has a lot of growing to do… I feel like this season is the moment, specifically in his life, where this is where he’s gonna decide what road he’s gonna take. You know, what road is he gonna take. And it’s kind of going to influence the rest of his life. And he does make that decision."

With the All Valley Tournament coming up, it could be left to Robby to decide the fate of both Cobra Kai and the newly-formed Eagle Fang. Let’s hope the power of karate – and some ‘80s ballads – will tempt him back from the dark side.

Cobra Kai season 4 is streaming on Netflix from December. For more, check out the best Netflix shows currently available to watch on the service.