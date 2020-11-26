Cheap Razer laptop deal alert! Save £700 on a Blade Pro 17 with an RTX 2070

Among all the best Black Friday gaming laptop deals going around in the UK this week, this has to a one of the best - a 17-inch Razer Blade Pro 17 gaming laptop with an i7 processor, 16GB of DDR4 RAM, a 512GB SSD, and an RTX 2070. All that for only £1,599.98, saving you £700 on the usual £2,299.92 asking price.

That's a big wha21ck of gaming horsepower housed behind a 17.3", 300Hz display, and running Windows 10 Home so you can just power up and play wherever you are. It's a powerful machine currently available way below the usual £2300 going price. It's also pretty, with Razer Chroma adding in up to 16.8 million colours and lighting effects on the keyboard that you can customise with Razer Synapse 3.

Not only is this deal a great price drop, but you also get a Razer Power Up Bundle thrown in for free. This bags you a Cynosa Lite keyboard, a Viper mouse, and a Kraken X Lite headset. That makes this an absolutely storming deal.

Razer Blade Pro 17 Core | Intel Core i7 | 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD |17.3" 300Hz Display | RTX 2070 | £1,599.98 at ebuyer.com

This is an immensely powerful rig that would normally be prohibitively expensive. The £700 off here though suddenly makes that portability a lot more attractive. View Deal

It's not just the price that's been squeezed here, this is 25% smaller physically than the previous model. There's a 10th gen Intel Core i7 clocked to 2.3GHz that can go up to 5.1GHz via Turbo Boost on the new 8-core processor. The RTX 2070 inside can also handle ray tracing, which is impressive for a portable machine. In terms of connectivity there's USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports, 2.5Gb Ethernet, a UHS-III SD Card Reader, Wi-Fi 6 and Thunderbolt 3, letting you use this as a base for just about anything you can think of connecting. There's even room for expansion with an extra M.2 slot free that can take SODIMM or Intel XMP and let you increase to 64GB of memory.

