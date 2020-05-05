This cheap PlayStation Plus deal saves you up to 43% for a whole year

If you're in need of some good news, this cheap PlayStation Plus deal may do the trick. A full year of the service has been heavily discounted in the US on CDKeys, and the UK equivalent has also seen a price cut on the same site.

To get specific, this cheap PlayStation Plus deal offers 12 months of the service for just $33.89 in the US. That's a hefty cut of 43%, slashing the price from its usual $59.99.

Meanwhile, the UK version has dropped to £41.99. That's a reduction of 16% overall, allowing you to renew your membership or pick up a new one for a fair bit less than normal.

Because PS Plus usually hovers somewhere around $60 / £50, both PS Plus sales are a big deal - you need the service to play games online, after all, so being able to save on it is always welcome. It's certainly worth the cash; besides allowing you to play many PS4 games online, you also get a couple of free games each month as long as you maintain your subscription (not to mention a variety of exclusive offers). Want to know what games you'll get for signing up this month? The free PS Plus games for May include Cities: Skylines and Farming Simulator 19. In April, we got PS4 exclusive Uncharted 4: A Thief's End and Dirt Rally 2.0.

Cheap PlayStation Plus deal

12-month PlayStation Plus | $33.99 at CDKeys

You can save 43% on 12 months of the essential PS Plus service with this offer if you act now. That's a few dollars more than it was last week, so we'd definitely act sooner than later to take advantage of the discount.

UK price: £41.99 on CDKeys

3-month PlayStation Plus | $16.49 at CDKeys

If you'd rather go for a shorter subscription, there's also a 35% discount available on the three month PS Plus membership. It's pretty tempting. However, we'd still recommend going for the 12-month alternative because it's better value for money overall.

UK price: £16.99 on CDKeys

There isn't a catch, either. Unlike a few of CDKeys' offers, this one isn't exclusive to new subscribers - anyone can take advantage of it. It will stack on top of your existing membership too, so anyone who wants to bulk up their sub ahead of time can happily do so.

Oh, and there's no need to wait for it to be delivered. Your digital code will drop straight into your email inbox, allowing you get started straight away.

With all those bonus games, you may find yourself in need of a storage upgrade. As such, browsing our guides to the best PS4 external hard drives. Fancy a bit more speed? Check out the best PS4 SSD options.

If you'd rather wait, feel free to bookmark our regularly updated guide to the best PlayStation Plus membership deals. In the mood for more offers? Don't miss the best PS4 accessories, or our thoughts on the upcoming PS5 price.