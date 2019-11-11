Cheap Nintendo Switch deal: get the console, Mario Kart, and 6 months of Spotify Premium for £299

Now that a new Pokemon adventure is very nearly upon us (have you put in your Pokemon Sword and Shield pre-order yet?), it's the perfect time to pick up a cheap Nintendo Switch deal. With that in mind, we've found a good candidate. Or a few, to be more precise. Currys/PC World is offering the console and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe with 6 months of Spotify Premium for £299 . That's a saving of £20.99 on the game alone, and more when you factor in the music streaming service. And if Mario Kart isn't your jam, the deal is also available at the same price with Super Mario Odyssey , FIFA 20 , or New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe instead.

Although this may not seem like much of a discount on the face of it, Nintendo consoles are notorious for holding their value. That makes cheap Nintendo Switch deals hard to get your hands on. As a result, any offers that pop up before the Nintendo Switch Black Friday sales are likely to hover around the same price as this.

If cost is a concern, it's worth considering an alternate deal that Currys has in at the moment - you can pick up the smaller, handheld-only Nintendo Switch Lite in Turquoise with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and 6 months of Spotify Premium for £219 , a saving of £20.99.

Cheap Nintendo Switch deals

They're not the only cheap Nintendo Switch deals out there at the moment, of course. Amazon is also offering the system at a discount, and if you need a new phone this EE deal gets you a Samsung or Huawei smartphone with either a free Nintendo Switch or 43" TV. More are sure to turn up when the Black Friday game deals get started, too.