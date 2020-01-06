Cheap headset deal alert - save $30/£35 on the SteelSeries Arctis 5

If you've got Christmas gift money floating around after the holiday season (you lucky thing, you), a solid investment would be the SteelSeries Arctis 5. Fortunately, this premium gaming headset is on offer in both the US and UK at a much cheaper price. Compatible with PC and PS4 - not to mention Xbox One and Nintendo Switch via adaptor - this pair of cans is being sold for $69.99 at Best Buy stateside. Meanwhile, Amazon UK is offering them for £74.99 across the pond. That's a saving of $30 / £35 respectively, which is around 30% less than the asking price.

As well as beefing up immersion, the SteelSeries Arctis 5 can also give players an advantage in multiplayer due to positional surround sound that tells you exactly where an attack is coming from. In terms of how the tech inside stacks up, the SteelSeries Arctis 5 packs detailed 7.1 surround sound for PC, independent chat and game sound control, RGB lighting, and a fancy bi-directional mic that offers "industry-leading" noise cancellation and audio quality. Considering the fact that SteelSeries is a respectable manufacturer with a great reputation for audio, you can't do a lot better for that price. In short, this cheap gaming headset deal is a goer.

Cheap gaming headset deal