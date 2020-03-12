Cheap Animal Crossing: New Horizons deal gets you the game for just £38.99

The world sucks right now for obvious reasons, so how about a cheap Animal Crossing: New Horizons deal to cheer you up? You can preorder a digital version of the game for just £38.99 from CD Keys . This is 22% less than normal and an £11 saving by our count (it's currently going for £50 from most retailers). Considering the buzz surrounding Tom Nook and co's return, a handy price cut is incredibly welcome. And because you can bet the game won't be that cheap when it launches in a few days on 20 March, it's a good idea to take advantage of the discount while it lasts. Just remember, it's a digital version of the game. If you want a physical copy instead, visit our Animal Crossing: New Horizons pre-order guide.

We weren't expecting a cheap Animal Crossing: New Horizons deal to kick off our Thursday, but hey, we're not complaining. It's one of our most anticipated games of this year. Its cheerful whimsy is also a welcome distraction from news like E3 2020 being cancelled .

CD Keys has history of pulling this sort of move; just yesterday they had the PC version of Cyberpunk 2077 at a greatly reduced £33.99 rather than £50.

Cheap Animal Crossing: New Horizons deal

For those who decide to pick up this offer, don't forget to check out our guide to Nintendo Switch SD cards . Th ey will come in very handy if you need to shuffle saves and game files across to make room for your new purchase.