Dive into spring break in style, Finspan is still discounted in spite of all the tariff hikes

Incredibly still on offer after a slew of increased tariffs that could send the board game industry into disarray, Finspan is our shining tetra in a sea of what board gamers might consider to begin with an 'S' and end in a 'T'. This brilliant little board game was not on our Bingo card for 2025, but it's fast become a fan-favorite since its release. We spotted it coming in with a cheeky discount almost immediately after launch, and it's still the same price for US folks, incredibly.

With both of Finspan's predecessors more than deserving of a place on our best board games list, it's great to see the game on offer, even if it is only a small saving.

Eggs aplenty (Image credit: Stonemaier games) Sadly the actual 3D eggs for Finspan will need to be bought separately. You can nab some for $25 at Amazon, or £25.06 at Amazon for UK fish egg enjoyers.

Right now US fish-enjoyers can grab Finspan for just $45 at Miniature Market instead of $50. That's $5 off a new board game with an amazing legacy behind it with the Wingspan and Wyrmspan games both rated very highly. Even better, UK denizens will be happy to hear Finspan is just £32.80 at Zatu rather than £41.99, which means you'll get a tasty £9.19 off the full price.

This isn't the first time we've seen the game going cheap but it's a persisting discount. Like the persistent dark of the abyssal zone, it's a deal that calls to us from the depths... Sorry I'm listening to spooky music and getting a little Lovecraftian here. It's a good deal, that's the gist of what I'm trying to convey.

Should you buy Finspan?

(Image credit: Stonemaier games)

With Wingspan heralded as one of the greats, and Wyrmspan absolutely nailing the feeling that comes along with a game about caving, Stonemaier Games are really clever with their mechanics. Finspan moves away from the skies and the stalagmites, and into the underwater world of the ocean.

It's an economics-based board game, or Eurogame, that sees players discovering fish, gathering resources, and hatching eggs to gain the most points. Simple enough, as long as you remember not to actually eat the caviar you're presented with. Build the perfect fishy engine and vie for the top spot among a shoal of shared goals.

Finspan is regarded as far more forgiving than the previous two games in the series, and adds a novel spin on proceedings with vertical spaces representing the levels of the ocean rather than distinct habitats. It's also a beautifully illustrated game.

For more discounts, be sure to check out the latest board game deals, or if you're looking for more water-based fun why not check out some of the best Nerf blasters out there? Spring is here after all!