Charlie Cox on Daredevil returning to the MCU: "You’ve got to be careful what you wish for"

Daredevil star Charlie Cox has spoken about the possibility of Daredevil returning to the MCU, saying he didn't want to "taint" what had already been done with the character in the Netflix show of the same name.

There have been rumors that Cox's character could make an appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home with the opening of the multiverse and the return of Marvel characters past like Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus and J.K. Simmons' J. Jonah Jameson. However, those particular rumors have been put to bed – and Cox doesn't seem too keen for the character to come back to the MCU, either.

"If there was an opportunity for me to come back as Daredevil, whatever that would look like, I imagine it would be a reimagining of the character and the show," Cox said in an interview with Sirius XM (via ScreenRant ). "If they choose me to do it, there are going to be some elements that are of course the same. Or they might choose someone else and reboot it all over again."

He added: "You’ve got to be careful what you wish for. You come back and it’s not as good or it doesn’t quite work or it’s too much time has passed. It doesn’t quite come together in the same way. You don’t want to taint what you’ve already got. If we never come back, you’ve got these three great seasons and our third season was our best-reviewed. So, the trajectory was up. I am tremendously proud and grateful for what we have."

Daredevil ran for three seasons on Netflix between 2015 and 2018. The show was canceled, along with the streamer's other Marvel series Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, and The Punisher, after its contract with Marvel Television expired and was taken over by Marvel Studios.