Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2 City Memorials locations guide

If you want to learn more about the history of the city, then finding the Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2 City Memorials will help fill you in on what's happened. These are found in the present day sections, as a counterpart to the Soldiers' Diaries in the past timeline, and they tell a different story about the events of Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2. If you want to educate yourself then you've come to the right place, so let us guide you through all of the Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2 City Memorial locations so you can give them a read for yourself. With the game included in Xbox Games with Gold for March 2020, there's never been a better time for it.

Table of Contents: