Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2 Pain Box locations guide

If you're looking to regenerate your health, then finding some Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2 Pain Box locations will help you out, as they've replaced the health crystals found in the previous instalment. When you find one of these boxes, you have to shove your arm into its spiky opening – but thankfully this results in a power boost rather than a severed limb! In Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2 you'll encounter three different types of Pain Boxes, which either add a crystal to your life, void, or chaos powers. You'll encounter some while progressing through the story, but others you'll need to backtrack to collect once you've unlocked the particular powers needed to reach them.

To help you on your way, this guide will show you where every Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2 Pain Box is located, ensuring you build up your powers to the highest level possible. As the game is included with Xbox Games with Gold for March 2020, why not give it a go?

Table of Contents: