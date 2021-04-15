Carey Mulligan to star alongside Adam Sandler in Netflix comedy Spaceman

Promising Young Woman’s Carey Mulligan is set to star in a new Netflix feature from Adam Sandler, Spaceman.

According to Deadline, Mulligan will play Sandler’s wife in the story based on Jaroslav Kalfar’s novel. It follows an astronaut (Sandler) sent to the edge of the galaxy to retrieve mysterious ancient dust. In true Sandler comedy fashion, when he returns to earth, his life is in shambles. He soon turns to the only voice who can help him try to get things back in order – however, that voice happens to belong to a creature that stowaways on his ship and is also from the beginning of time.

The novel was adapted into a screenplay by Colby Day, which will receive direction from Chernobyl helmer Johan Renck. The comedy was previously titled The Spaceman of Bohemia.

Mulligan is no stranger to Netflix collaborations, Spaceman is her fifth time working on the streaming platform's projects. The Oscar-nominated actress is currently entering the last leg of award seasons for her role in Emerald Fennell’s Promising Young Woman. In the film, she plays an ex-med student who looks to avenge her friend Nina's wronged death and harassment. The film is currently up for five Oscar nom and recently took home Outstanding British Film and Best Screenplay at the BAFTAs.

