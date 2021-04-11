BAFTAs 2021 winners list in full

The BAFTAs 2021 winners have been announced, with Nomadland taking home the night's most prestigious award, Best Film.
Nomadland also brought home victories for Frances McDormand (Best Actress), Chloé Zhao (Best Director), and the award for cinematography.
Other winners included Sir Anthony Hopkins for The Father, Yuh-Jung Youn for Minari, and Daniel Kaluuya for Judas and the Black Messiah. The Father also won Best Adapted Screenplay. Other multi-winners included Promising Young Woman (Best British Film, Best Original Screenplay), Ma Rainey's Black Bottom (Best Costume Design, Best Make Up and Hair), and Sound of Metal (Best Editing, Best Sound).
See the full list of BAFTAs 2021 winners below.
Best Film
- The Father
- The Mauritanian
- Nomadland – WINNER
- Promising Young Woman
- The Trial of the Chicago 7
Outstanding British Film
- Calm With Horses
- The Dig
- The Father
- His House
- Limbo
- The Mauritanian
- Mogul Mowgli
- Promising Young Woman – WINNER
- Rocks
- Saint Maud
Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director, or Producer
- His House – Remi Weekes (writer/director) – WINNER
- Limbo – Ben Sharrock (writer/director), Irune Gurtubai (producer)
- Moffie – Jack Sidey (writer/producer)
- Rocks – Theresa Ikoko, Claire Wilson (writers)
- Saint Maud – Rose Glass (writer/director), Oliver Kassman (producer)
Best Actress
- Bukky Bakray, Rocks
- Radha Blank, The Forty-Year-Old Version
- Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman
- Frances McDormand, Nomadland – WINNER
- Wunmi Mosaku, His House
- Alfre Woodard, Clemency
Best Actor
- Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal
- Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
- Adarsh Gourav, The White Tiger
- Anthony Hopkins, The Father – WINNER
- Mads Mikkelsen, Another Round
- Tahar Rahim, The Mauritanian
Best Supporting Actress
- Niamh Algar, Calm With Horses
- Kosar Ali, Rocks
- Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
- Dominique Fishback, Judas and the Black Messiah
- Ashley Madekwe, County Lines
- Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari – WINNER
Best Supporting Actor
- Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah – WINNER
- Barry Keoghan, Calm With Horses
- Alan Kim, Minari
- Leslie Odom Jr, One Night in Miami
- Clarke Peters, Da 5 Bloods
- Paul Raci, Sound of Metal
Best Director
- Thomas Vinterberg, Another Round
- Shannon Murphy, Babyteeth
- Lee Isaac Chung, Minari
- Chloé Zhao, Nomadland – WINNER
- Jasmila Žbanić, Quo Vadis, Aida?
- Sarah Gavron, Rocks
Best Film Not in the English Language
- Another Round – WINNER
- Dear Comrades!
- Les Misérables
- Minari
- Quo Vadis, Aida?
Best Documentary
- Collective
- David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet
- The Dissident
- My Octopus Teacher – WINNER
- The Social Dilemma
Best Animated Film
- Onward
- Soul – WINNER
- Wolfwalkers
Best Original Screenplay
- Tobias Lindholm, Thomas Vinterberg, Another Round
- Jack Fincher, Mank
- Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman – WINNER
- Theresa Ikoko, Claire Wilson, Rocks
- Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Adapted Screenplay
- Moira Buffini, The Dig
- Christopher Hampton, Florian Zeller, The Father – WINNER
- Rory Haines, Sohrab Noshirvani, MB Traven, The Mauritanian
- Chloé Zhao, Nomadland
- Ramin Bahrani, The White Tiger
Best Original Score
- Mank
- Minari
- News of the World
- Promising Young Woman
- Soul – WINNER
Best Cinematography
- Judas and the Black Messiah
- Mank
- The Mauritanian
- News of the World
- Nomadland – WINNER
Best Editing
- The Father
- Nomadland
- Promising Young Woman
- Sound of Metal – WINNER
- The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Casting
- Calm With Horses
- Judas and the Black Messiah
- Minari
- Promising Young Woman
- Rocks – WINNER
Best Production Design
- The Dig
- The Father
- Mank – WINNER
- News of the World
- Rebecca
Best Costume Design
- Ammonite
- The Dig
- Emma.
- Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom – WINNER
- Mank
Best Make Up and Hair
- The Dig
- Hillbilly Elegy
- Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom – WINNER
- Mank
- Pinocchio
Best Sound
- Greyhound
- News of the World
- Nomadland
- Soul
- Sound of Metal – WINNER
Best Special Visual Effects
- Greyhound
- The Midnight Sky
- Mulan
- The One and Only Ivan
- Tenet – WINNER
Best British Short Animation
- The Fire Next Time
- The Owl and the Pussycat – WINNER
- The Song of a Lost Boy
Best British short film
- Eyelash
- Lizard
- Lucky Break
- Miss Curvy
- The Present – WINNER
EE Rising Star Award (voted for by the public)
- Bukky Bakray – WINNER
- Kingsley Ben-Adir
- Morfydd Clark
- Ṣọpẹ Dìrísù
- Conrad Khan