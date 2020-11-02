Candyman producer Jordan Peele remaking another cult classic horror movie

Jordan Peele will produce a remake of Wes Craven’s horror-comedy movie The People Under the Stairs.

The 1991 cult classic follows a young boy and two robbers who break into a house belonging to a strange couple to steal their rare coin collection. However, they become trapped inside the house and must fight for their lives. The original movie starred Brandon Adams, Everett McGill, Wendy Robie, AJ Langer and Ving Rhames.

A remake has been on the cards for a while – in 2015, it was announced that Craven was working on a TV adaptation of The People Under the Stairs for Syfy. However, the director passed away before this project ever came to fruition.

As well as producing his recent horror movies Get Out and Us , Peele also wrote and produced the upcoming Candyman sequel , directed by Nia DaCosta. The movie will be a direct follow-up to the 1992 film of the same name, with Tony Todd and Vanessa Estelle Williams reprising their roles from the original film. On the small screen, Peele has produced episodes of HBO’s Lovecraft Country and The Twilight Zone 2019 reboot, which he also directed.