Scream 5 is bringing back Courteney Cox as Gale Weathers

Paramount Pictures has announced that series veteran Courteney Cox will reprise her role as news reporter Gale Weathers in the upcoming Scream 5.

Cox's role as the fame-chasing news reporter turned fiction writer Gale Weathers has been a central element to every Scream movie so far, and it sounds like that isn't changing with the next entry.

"We can't imagine Scream without the iconic Gale Weathers and are so incredibly thrilled and humbled to have the opportunity to work with Courteney. We're absolute mega fans of her work and we're so excited to join her in the next chapter of the Scream saga," said directing duo Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett in a press release.

Bettinelli-Olpin and Gillett are part of the filmmaking group Radio Silence and are known for their work on Ready or Not, V/H/S, and Southbound. James Vanderbilt, best known for writing Zodiac, White House Down, The Amazing Spider-Man 1 & 2, and Murder Mystery, is penning the script along with Guy Busick of Ready or Not and Castle Rock fame.

Cox's return as Gale Weathers means we'll likely see all three of the Scream series' mainstays reunite another time. We already know David Arquette is coming back as Dewey , and Neve Campbell semi-recently confirmed she's in talks to return as Final Girl Sidney Prescott , but nothing more concrete has been announced just yet.

Paramount is billing the next Scream entry as a "relaunch" of the series, so it's unclear what timeline Scream 5 will follow with the original actors returning in the same roles. Right now, Scream 5 has a 2021 release window, but with the coronavirus pandemic halting movie and TV show productions worldwide, we'll have to wait and see if that sticks.