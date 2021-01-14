Call of Duty: Warzone streamer wins gulag match by playing the recorder

A Call of Duty: Warzone streamer got out of the gulag by using a recorder for a controller. Yes, like the musical instrument you were forced to learn in elementary school. Check it out above and read on for more details.

According to PC Gamer, streamer DeanoBeano spent over an hour and a half trying to get a gulag win, and when he does it's nothing short of spectacular. DeanoBeano is no stranger to using the power of music to dominate in Call of Duty: Warzone, however. He runs a program that maps notes to in-game inputs, and rigged his recorder so that playing certain notes will make his character strafe, ADS, and shoot. Some of the kills he's managed with a recorder are better than ones I can pull off with just a regular ol' controller.

DeanoBeano's musical gulag win is pretty hilarious, mostly because the streamer just plays the same note in rapid succession to fire straight ahead and kill a player who didn't bother to strafe. Looks like DeanoBeano uses one hand to play the notes and the other to move his character with the traditional keyboard setup. Either way, it's still better than what I usually pull off with a mouse and keyboard setup.

Call of Duty: Warzone is the source of many hilarious and frustrating moments, but I can't say I expected to write a story about a streamer winning a gulag match with the same instrument I consistently "forgot" to bring to school. These are wild times.

The latest Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Season 1 Reloaded drop has some new Warzone content, but none of them are recorders (I'm sorry).