Call of Duty: Warzone season 2 cinematic trailer ends with a tank, as all trailers should

Call of Duty: Warzone has officially unveiled its plans for season 2, with a new cinematic trailer and rundown of all the new additions headed to the game.

Call of Duty: Warzone season 2 is set to begin on February 14 - with the matching Call of Duty: Vanguard update preceding it on February 10 - and Armored War Machines (which encompasses tanks as well as beefy motorcycles and squad transport vehicles) will be one of the biggest additions when it arrives. Groundwalkers everywhere should also take heed that dedicated bomber planes are coming too, but at least you can use the new redeploy balloons to get out of there before all that's left is a smoldering crater.

New points of interest coming to Caldera include the Chemical Factory and Chemical Weapon Research Labs, the latter of which will bring you underground for close-quarters combat. These locations will be patrolled by Axis soldiers, while you'll also find them ranging further afield in vehicles - either way, they'll yield powerful rewards if you manage to put them down.

The update also adds a set of new ammo and bomb types which can be used to create area-of-effect damage, locking down parts of the map to opponents - unless they happen to be carrying a portable decontamination station, which will also help protect them from the closing circle.

