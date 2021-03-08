Call of Duty: Warzone player's perfectly-timed loadout drop wipes out a helicopter

A Call of Duty: Warzone player managed to take out an enemy helicopter by calling in a loadout drop.

You can see the terrific stunt in Call of Duty: Warzone for yourself just below. In the clip, the player in question happens to throw down a marker for a loadout drop, just as an enemy helicopter takes off nearby. In a feat of pure brilliance and chance, the loadout just happens to come in right as the helicopter flies overhead, destroying it in one massive inferno.

It's a brilliant clip, and definitely one for the record books as far as Warzone stunts go. Just last week, we saw a similarly brilliant clip emerge from the game's community, as a team of players used a cluster of Killstreaks to lure players into one specific location, before slaying them all in a hail of gunfire. It takes a special sort of cunning mind to put that kind of trick together.

Elsewhere in Warzone, developer Raven Software announced last week that it had restored the Agency Suppressor to its former glory. When Season 2 of both Black Ops Cold War and Warzone kicked off earlier this month, the attachments that originated in the former game were rendered useless by a bug in the latter. The issue has now thankfully been resolved, and everyone can continue using the elite Agency Suppressor as intended.

But that's not all, because Warzone Season 2 might've permanently fixed the Stim glitch that plagued the battle royale game throughout the last year. Previously, players could hide out in the deadly gas using an exploit that granted infinite Stim items, which allowed them to stay alive forever, or until they won the game unfairly. Now, Warzone has changed how the gas functions, so that Stim heals basically can't keep pace with the increased damage that the gas deals over time.

Call of Duty Warzone tips | Warzone map | Warzone Missiles silos | Warzone Error codes | Is Warzone down? | Warzone best guns | Warzone best loadouts | Warzone bunkers | Best Cold War guns in Warzone | The best guns in Cold War Zombies | Warzone Patch notes | Best Warzone FARA 83 loadouts | Warzone best LC10 loadouts | Warzone best FFAR loadouts