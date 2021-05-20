Call of Duty: Warzone players have already figured out how to open the new vault

Call of Duty: Warzone players have already cracked open the Nakatomi Plaza Warzone vault to claim the riches within.

Just below, you can check out a complete video walkthrough of how to open the vault housed within Nakatomi Plaza in Call of Duty: Warzone (thanks, VGC). At Floor 31 within the skyscraper, you can find three safety deposit boxes, each of which can be opened through a corresponding keycard to claim the weapons, armor, Killstreaks, and cash items hiding within.

Firstly, you can open one safety deposit box by completing the new Unfinished Business contract, which effectively tasks players to go on a Scavenger Hunt around Nakatomi Plaza tower for several supply crates. A second safety deposit box can be opened by using C4 on the roof of the tower, while the third and final keycard can be obtained in a limited event where you need to stop a terrorist arms deal from going through.

Nakatomi Plaza replaced the Broadcast Tower location in Call of Duty: Warzone earlier this week, to mark the entrance of Die Hard star John McClane into the battle royale game. McClane will debut in the battle royale game through the in-game COD Store, available to be purchased with COD Points, but he's not the only action star coming to the game, as none other than John Rambo will be parachuting in alongside the Die Hard star.

This is all part of the "80s Action Hero" content drop for Raven Software's battle royale game. Earlier this week, the developer announced that a new update going live today on May 20 would bring brand-new content to the game, including other new map locations like the airport hanger being converted into a CIA Outpost, and several camps have been modified to resemble the Survival Camps, both from Rambo movies.

Additionally, Warzone is also getting a brand new Killstreak: the Combat Bow. The special weapon will let you fire off an explosive arrow at your enemies, and it's joined by the Ballistic Knife being a new lethal weapon for players to find. Things are getting pretty wild in the mid-season update for Call of Duty: Warzone, and there's plenty to enjoy even if you don't plan on shelling out for the McClane or Rambo skins.