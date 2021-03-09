Call of Duty: Warzone player gets cocky with a finisher and drowns themselves

A Call of Duty: Warzone player went in for a slick finishing move to end a game, but ended up accidentally drowning themselves instead.

You can see a clip from the Call of Duty: Warzone subreddit just below, in which two players face off in a tiny final circle on Rebirth Island. When one player gets downed, the other goes in for a brutal finishing move, but because the finishing move in question propels them slightly forward before they kill their enemy, they actually kill themselves by plummeting into the sea.

The fact that it cost this player their victory only makes the instant karma all the sweeter.

We'd be interested to know if developer Raven Software plans to alter the finishing move in question, should this become a particular widespread problem in Warzone. Well, we could write problem in quotation marks, because it's very much the fault of the player going in for the finishing move, because when a dub is on the line, you should just get the job done.

Besides, it's hardly the most pressing problem facing Warzone right now. Back in early February, Raven Software announced that it had banned over 60,000 players for cheating and hacking, and would be providing monthly updates on future ban waves going forward. The developer kept to its word, and has since issued two more ban waves of cheats in Warzone, bringing the collective ban wave count to three within the last two months.

Call of Duty Warzone tips | Warzone map | Warzone Missiles silos | Warzone Error codes | Is Warzone down? | Warzone best guns | Warzone best loadouts | Warzone bunkers | Best Cold War guns in Warzone | The best guns in Cold War Zombies | Warzone Patch notes | Best Warzone FARA 83 loadouts | Warzone best LC10 loadouts | Warzone best FFAR loadouts