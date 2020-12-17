Call of Duty: Warzone invisibility glitch is wreaking havoc online

A Call of Duty: Warzone invisibility glitch has made it's way to Verdansk and players are wreaking havoc with it.

Below, you can see someone duking it out with an invisible player for the win in a Call of Duty: Warzone match. Heading over to the Warzone subreddit, you can see multiple posts about players dealing with invisible players, as squads are being understandable disrupted upon running into enemies that they can't see or hear.

One method of invisible players is to sneak up on enemies and execute them from behind. This method doesn't make any noise whatsoever, so it's effectively like having an invisible assassin among your ranks that your teammates can't pin down after you're dead.

In the post below, one Redditor claims to have been able to replicate the invisibility glitch in Warzone pretty easily. The user also reports that invisible players are effectively immune to standard gunfire, although from the post above, we know they can be taken down by explosions from equipment and vehicles.

It hasn't exactly been smooth sailing since Black Ops Cold War season one launched across both Treyarch's new game and Warzone. Treyarch disabled cross-play on PC shortly after season one went live yesterday, due to an error message that was rendering PC players unable to access the new multiplayer maps.

There is a ton of new content to enjoy however, bugs be damned. The brand new battle pass is spread across both Warzone and Black Ops Cold War, and can be ranked up by playing on either game. Additionally, over 30 weapons from Treyarch's new game have made their way to Warzone, carrying over progress that players made in the former game with weapon-related unlocks.

