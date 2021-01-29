Call of Duty: Warzone has yet another skin that makes players invisible, and once again it's one you have to purchase. Check out the video above, and read on for more details.

YouTuber Scop3s _ posted a lengthy video today, January 29, showing the Call of Duty: Warzone invisibility glitch in its latest form. The 'Forest Spirit' GRINCH skin includes a ghillie suit and, erm, bathing shorts, and apparently the gift of invisibility. According to Scop3s, the GRINCH skin affords the player invisibility at 34 meters if an enemy is not ADS, and 55 meters when enemies aim down sights. At 4X scope, only the player's head and gun can be seen at 125 meters. This is definitely a problem, and hopefully one that Activision or Raven Software will deal with soon.

There's a Call of Duty Roze skin that's really unpopular with players because of its deceptively matte black appearance which makes it nearly impossible to spot Roze when the Operator is in darker areas of the map. The 'Rook' skin is the reward for reaching tier 100 of the Battle Pass, which is why the Call of Duty: Warzone community is calling it a "pay to win" skin, since you can't get it without purchasing the Battle Pass. Considering this new GRINCH skin is only available by purchasing the Eloko bundle for 1,800 COD points, this is another example of a "pay to win" skin.

What's interesting, however, is that the 'Forest Spirit' skin has been in the game for quite some time now, and it doesn't seem like anyone else has pointed out that it can turn players invisible. Perhaps this is a temporary glitch that appeared with a recent update - we can only hope it's a one-off and gets fixed soon, because dying to an invisible player is enough to make me rage quit.